Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: ‘Two climbs in one’ – The Breakaway look at Stage 14 profile

Adam Blythe and Dan Lloyd take a look at the profile of Stage 14 of La Vuelta which sees two climbs put together at the end of a difficult day. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:01:28, an hour ago