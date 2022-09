Cycling

La Vuelta 2022: Two crashes in two minutes in frantic start to Stage 15

Wilco Kelderman went down just a few kilometres into Stage 15 at La Vuelta, which was followed by another crash for Britain’s Mark Donovan just two minutes later. It’s been a frantic start to the queen stage of the race. Stream La Vuelta live and on-demand on discovery+. You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

00:02:34, an hour ago