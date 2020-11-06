Lorena Wiebes produced a strong uphill sprint to win the opening stage of the Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.

The Team Sunweb rider held off challenges of Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) to take the win and move into the overall lead of the three-day race.

Vuelta a España Hugh Carthy: To still be racing in November against the odds, that's amazing AN HOUR AGO

Weibes will look to defend the jersey in Saturday's 9.3km time trial before the peloton take on a final stage around a circuit in Madrid.

Speaking after her win Wiebes said: "The team did an amazing job to keep me out of the wind. It was a really hard finale and I’m happy that I could finish it off in a good way with the win."

Victory in the season-ending race is the biggest of Wiebes' season, as the 21-year-old continues to develop an impressive palmares. The Dutch rider enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season in 2019, winning the National Championships, the Ride London Classique and stages on both the Boels Tour and the Tour de Yorkshire.

Friday's opening stage of the Madrid Challenge saw brief disruption as a breakaway leader and the chasing peloton were sent the wrong way by race organisers with just over 40km remaining.

Vuelta a España Dylan van Baarle on Ineos race tactics and his hopes for a breakaway success AN HOUR AGO