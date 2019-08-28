In the first of nine summit finishes in this year’s race, Madrazo was involved in a three-man breakaway alongside team-mate Bol and Jose Herrada of Cofidis, dropping back several times before dragging himself back to the front during the final climb of the day, the 11km Alto de Javalambre which peaks at 1,950 metres.

He was then dropped yet again with four kilometres of the climb to go - yet caught up with just over a kilometre remaining, making his move to the front with 200 metres left, and Bol wrapped up a one-two for Burgos.

The Dutchman later admitted that he knew that other riders had thought of the breakaway pack as "stupid" - and confessed that he had envisioned himself winning the stage before adding that either way he was delighted for the team.

"Last year we have seen as well, sometimes a surprise is possible," he said. "Today - unbelievable."

Eurosport pundit Matt Stephens offered his congratulations, saying: "When you look at the smaller teams, the underdogs, chipping away, getting in the breakaways, they get their just desserts - it's a fully deserved win...The tenacity that Madrazo showed was something really special."