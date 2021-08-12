Kristen Faulkner secured the biggest win of her career by winning stage 1 of the Ladies Tour of Norway, while Britain's Alice Barnes finished third.

The American Team Tibco–Silicon Valley Bank rider made her move with 21km to go, breaking away from the peloton and setting the pace for her rivals to follow.

The 28-year-old was chased down by the pack in the closing stages, though the peloton was disrupted by a crash which floored six riders with just over 2km to go.

Faulkner had the strength to hold off a sprint finish to earn her first World Tour victory, securing top spot on the podium ahead of home favourite Susanne Anderson and Barnes in third.

New Olympic time trial champion Annemiek van Vleuten is well poised to pounce, with no time separating the leading contenders heading into day two.

