Landa denies Froome set to join him at Bahrain McLaren

Chris Froome et Mikel Landa.

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

Bahrain McLaren rider Mikel Landa has denied that he’ll be teaming up once again with Chris Froome.

Multiple reports have stated that four-time Tour de France winner Froome is set to leave Team Ineos, but the Spaniard was very clear about the situation at Bahrain McLaren.

Speaking to Cycling News, Landa said: "The team has already denied they are interested and Rod [Ellingworth, team manager - Ed] has told me that personally."

Re-Cycle: The tragic tale of Marco Pantani

5 HOURS AGO

While he admitted the decision was not up to him, he is adamant on the information that he has been given, stating: “Bahrain McLaren have told me they are still focused on me for the Tour, things continue as normal, and that's put my mind at rest."

Chris Froome and Mikel Landa at Team Sky

Image credit: Getty Images

Landa joined Bahrain McLaren this year after spells at Movistar, Team Sky and Astana, among others. The experienced rider was a key part of the Team Sky unit when Froome won his third and fourth Tour titles and was asked about the team dynamics.

He explained: “When I was in Sky it was a different situation. I don't know [Egan] Bernal well enough to know how it's all working for each of them."

The emergence of Geraint Thomas, and more recently Bernal, has raised questions over Froome’s leadership role within the team. As Landa pointed out, regardless of any co-leadership strategies, “only one guy wins."

Back at his current team, however, the current lockdown, while frustrating, has meant Landa has been able get himself fully fit when the cycling season does eventually pick up again.

With the upcoming Tour de France still his main target, Landa said: "Fortunately, this long lay-off because of the lock-down was very beneficial for the rib injury.

"I'm now at almost 100 per cent. I've been able to see a physiotherapist, too, to check up on it, once or twice during lockdown, and for the last month or so I've been absolutely fine."

Mikel Landa

Image credit: Eurosport

Cycling
