Olympic champions Laura Kenny, Elinor Barker and Katie Archibald reboot their Tokyo 2020 campaigns as track cycling returns with the European Championships in Plovdiv, Bulgaria.

The Rio 2016 team pursuit triumvirate will be joined by Neah Evans and Josie Knight in a strong endurance squad for the competition, running from November 11-15.

Great Britain dominate women's team pursuit at continental level, bidding for a third straight gold having won the last two European titles by nine and three seconds respectively.

But the Iain Dyer-coached outfit have ground to gain on the global stage having taken silver at the last three World Championships behind USA and Australia.

"We are looking forward to seeing what progression we have made as a result of refining our preparations to reflect the changing landscape," said performance director Stephen Park.

British Cycling have allowed athletes to 'opt in' to competing and there is no Ellie Dickinson, who led out in the team pursuit at February's World Championships in Berlin.

Barker confirmed on social media she will ride the Madison – she normally partners Archibald – with Omnium, scratch race, points race and elimination race all on the programme.

On the early entry list are the Italian quartet who won bronze behind the Brits last year and two of the German team who were their closest rivals in 2019.

Great Britain will field a youthful women's sprint squad as the team sprint expands to three female riders for the very first time.

Commonwealth Games bronze medallist Lauren Bate will be joined by academy riders Milly Tanner, Blaine Ridge-Davis and Lusia Steele in a total rebuild of the only track cycling discipline Britain have failed to qualify for at next year’s Games.

"As well as using this event as a learning opportunity for Tokyo 2020, I am especially excited to support our female sprinters as they compete in the first ever three-women team sprint," Park said.

"We were keen to get ahead with this event and take all the early learning opportunities we can in order to be in the best possible position to qualify for the women's team sprint in Paris 2024.

"It's been refreshing to see the excitement and anticipation build up within this squad and I'm so pleased we've been able to strengthen up the depth of talent within the women’s sprint discipline on the Great Britain Cycling Team."

Senior sprinters Katie Marchant and Sophie Capewell will compete individually, while Omnium rider Matt Walls, team pursuiter Ollie Wood and Ethan Vernon will form the men's endurance squad.

British Cycling are content with the precautions put in place by the UEC in a country with 72,184 confirmed COVID-19 cases and a city province with 4,487.

This week British Judo decide to pull their team out of the European Championships in Prague, with nearly 400,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Czech Republic.

