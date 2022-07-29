Five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny helped England win team pursuit bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

After missing out on the gold medal final, Kenny, Josie Knight, Maddie Leech and Sophie Lewis beat Wales by almost two seconds to secure a podium place.

Ad

Australia swept to victory in the final by nearly a six-second margin against New Zealand.

Tour de France Femmes ‘Don’t try this at home!’ – Henderson shows off descending skills 38 MINUTES AGO

While most of the Games are taking place in Birmingham, the track cycling is being held at the Lee Valley VeloPark in London, which is the venue where Kenny won the first two of her Olympic titles in 2012.

“It's been brilliant. I don't think I have ever felt so much pressure to win a bronze medal in my life with a younger team,” Kenny told the BBC.

“I was a whole bag of nerves to help them win and get a taste of medals I've had in the past.

“To be totally honest I've been the weak link in the last two rounds."

Leech added: "It's amazing. I've never ridden with a crowd before and it definitely pushes you on when you're struggling.

“I had a bit of a dodgy change so very happy to take the bronze.

In the men’s team pursuit, the English quartet of Dan Bigham, Charlie Tanfield, Ethan Vernon and Oli Wood finished second behind New Zealand, despite going under the previous Commonwealth Games record with a time of three minutes and 49.584 seconds.

England’s Sophie Unwin won bronze in the women’s tandem-B sprint, with Scotland’s Aileen McGlynn claiming silver.

Neil Fachie secured Scotland's first gold medal of the Games as he won the men's tandem-B 1,000m time trial.

By winning his fifth Commonwealth Games gold, Fachie moves level with lawn bowler Alex Marshall for the most gold medals by any Scot at the event.

England's Stephen Bate and pilot Chris Latham claimed bronze.

- - -

Stream the Tour de France Femmes live and on-demand on discovery+ . You can also watch all the action live on eurosport.co.uk.

Tour de France Femmes 'Van Vleuten has her naughty little twinkle back!' AN HOUR AGO