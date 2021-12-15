Laurens De Plus has praised Ineos Grenadiers for their support as he targets a return to action after suffering with viral fatigue this year.

The Belgian has not raced for the team since April, when he featured at the Tour of the Basque Country – but failed to finish the sixth stage.

De Plus says during his recovery from illness he “wanted to be left alone” but felt “a little selfish” after ignoring messages from fellow riders and friends.

The 26-year-old returned to live with his parents after saying he “desperately needed” rest following his diagnosis.

“My brother and parents gave me peace and energy, and every few days I was in contact with the Ineos team management,” he told Belgian media.

Illness has been the latest setback for De Plus, after missing a chunk of riding last year after injuring his hip in a crash.

But now he’s focused on the future and being back on his bike soon.

“The road for the coming years has been mapped out, but I’m not going to explain it here. I hope you will understand that. I don’t know yet where I will compete again. We will decide that last minute. But I’m initially aiming for smaller stage races,” he said.

Having fun again is the first goal.

Despite not wanting to set his sights on a firm date for a return to racing, De Plus’ ambition is clear to see.

“I will probably start riding bigger races again towards the summer. Maybe even a Grand Tour. But I want to show the necessary flexibility in the first few months,” he said.

He may have been out of the action for some time, but De Plus has been keeping up to date on everything happening with his teammates at Ineos and is especially excited to race again in their new kit.

The British team launched their latest gear earlier this month, and De Plus tweeted “New kit! WOW” in excitement at the unveiling.

After not responding to his teammates during his time away from the sport, they’ll be relieved to hear their colleague speaking positively of his plans for the future.

Although De Plus does not want his return to the road to become a big deal.

He said: “I want to maintain a low profile. That’s how I was at my best in the past. The less pressure, the better I function.”

