Getty Images
Van den Broek-Blaak claims third title at Le Samyn
Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Boels Dolmans) claimed a memorable third win at Le Samyn des Dames after riding solo for over 50 kilometres.
Such was the Dutchwoman’s dominance that attention was fixed on the battle behind as five riders squabbled over second place, with a series of attacks lighting up the closing stages.
Christine Majerus secured a Boels Dolmans one-two, albeit 1:50 behind her teammate, ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal).
"This is definitely a race that suits me," van den Broek-Blaak said afterwards.
"It was [like a time trial], it was pretty long. We wanted to play the game as a team, and to have as many numbers as possible in the front and then try to attack.
"I was gone, alone and I thought that I had to try and continue. If they came from behind I would still have my teammates but they didn’t come."
Van den Broek-Blaak, the 2017 road race champion, also won the event in 2015 and 2016.
Results
- 1. Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 2:33:23
- 2. Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:01:50
- 3. Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
- 4. Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
- 5. Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
- 6. Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team 0:01:56
- 7. Lonneke Uneken (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team 0:03:43
- 8. Marjolein Van't Geloof (Ned) Drops
- 9. Abigail Van Twisk (GBr) Trek-Segafredo Women
- 10. Claire Faber (Lux) Illi Bikes CT