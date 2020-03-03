Such was the Dutchwoman’s dominance that attention was fixed on the battle behind as five riders squabbled over second place, with a series of attacks lighting up the closing stages.

Christine Majerus secured a Boels Dolmans one-two, albeit 1:50 behind her teammate, ahead of Lotte Kopecky (Lotto Soudal).

Video - Van den Broek-Blaak wins Le Samyn des Dames in style 02:40

"This is definitely a race that suits me," van den Broek-Blaak said afterwards.

"It was [like a time trial], it was pretty long. We wanted to play the game as a team, and to have as many numbers as possible in the front and then try to attack.

"I was gone, alone and I thought that I had to try and continue. If they came from behind I would still have my teammates but they didn’t come."

Van den Broek-Blaak, the 2017 road race champion, also won the event in 2015 and 2016.

