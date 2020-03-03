Hofstetter was part of a group that got away from the peloton in the final 10km and in the sprint he ended up on top.

He beat out Aime De Gendt and David Dekker whilst compatriot and last year’s winner Florian Senechal also pushed hard but had to settle for sixth.

Video - 'What a victory that is!' - Hugo Hofstetter takes victory at Le Samyn 02:53

It is by some distance Hofstetter’s biggest victory of his career thus far and comes after he put in a fantastic performance at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on the weekend to finish sixth.

RESULTS

1 - Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation

2 - Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert

3 - David Dekkerr (Ned) SEG Racing Academy

4 - Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale

5 - Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep

6 - Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling

7 - Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo

8 - Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix

9 - Tim Declerq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep

10 - Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Énergie