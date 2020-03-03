Getty Images
Hofstetter wins sprint to take Le Samyn victory
Hugo Hofstetter of Israel Start-Up Nation won a sprint finish to take victory at Le Samyn on Tuesday for the biggest win of his career thus far.
Hofstetter was part of a group that got away from the peloton in the final 10km and in the sprint he ended up on top.
He beat out Aime De Gendt and David Dekker whilst compatriot and last year’s winner Florian Senechal also pushed hard but had to settle for sixth.
It is by some distance Hofstetter’s biggest victory of his career thus far and comes after he put in a fantastic performance at Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne on the weekend to finish sixth.
RESULTS
1 - Hugo Hofstetter (Fra) Israel Start-Up Nation
2 - Aimé De Gendt (Bel) Circus-Wanty Gobert
3 - David Dekkerr (Ned) SEG Racing Academy
4 - Clément Venturini (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
5 - Florian Sénéchal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
6 - Giacomo Nizzolo (Ita) NTT Pro Cycling
7 - Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
8 - Gianni Vermeersch (Bel) Alpecin-Fenix
9 - Tim Declerq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
10 - Dries Van Gestel (Bel) Total Direct Énergie