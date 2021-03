Cycling

Le Samyn des Dames 2021 cycling highlights - Belgium's Lotte Kopecky sprints to victory in style

Lotte Kopecky of Belgium stormed to a very fine victory at Le Samyn des Dames with a sprint finish that was "timed to perfection". Emma Cecilie Norsgaard of Denmark finished in second place with Australia's Chloe Hosking in third. It was a stunning win for Kopecky of Liv Racing, who paced herself superbly.

