Le Samyn des Dames ended with a thrilling sprint finish, and it was Lotte Kopecky who clinched an inspired victory for Liv Racing.

The 25-year-old from Rumst, as noted on the Eurosport commentary of the finish, executed a brilliant burst that was "timed to perfection" to grab the win.

Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne Pedersen roars to victory, GB's Pidcock third as Van der Poel denied YESTERDAY AT 15:57

Kopecky, who finished fourth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad last month, produced a brilliant performance to take the spoils.

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard of Denmark finished in second place, 0.23 seconds adrift, while Australia's Chloe Hosking was third.

Kopecky bided her time expertly on the 92.5k route from Quaregnon to Dour in the one-day race.

Highlights: Kopecky storms to Le Samyn des Dames victory

Norsgaard (Movistar) and Hosking (Trek-Segafredo) did not quite have enough to resist Kopecky's surge to the line

Britain's Anna Henderson of Jumbo-Visma came in eighth place.

- - -

Watch live cycling on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk and the Eurosport app

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad World champion Anna van der Breggen wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 27/02/2021 AT 16:34