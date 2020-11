Cycling

Leah Thomas - 'I have an opportunity now to learn from one of the best riders in the world'

Leah Thomas spoke to Eurosport's Orla Chennaoui after news broke that she will be joining Movistar for the 2021 season. Thomas was part of the Equipe Paule Ka squad that were let down by the title sponsors earlier this year, and the 31-year-old American discusses how the sport needs greater transparency.

