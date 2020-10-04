Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) edges out Australian rider Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) to win the Liege-Bastogne-Liege - one of the most famous one-day races in cycling.

The 31-year-old Brit moved off the front alone with 30km to go and quickly moved to 1'35" over the peloton with little trouble.

The eight riders behind narrowed the gap slightly, but the group remained in a pack 55 seconds behind the leader.

Deignan extended her lead to 2'20" over the peloton with 20km left, but Brown attacked from the chase and reduced the gap to 50 seconds with 14km to go ahead of the last climb of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons.

Brown reduced the gap to 33 seconds once Deignan hit the top before continuing to close the gap to as little as ten seconds, but Deignan held on for victory in an outstanding race.

Ellen Van Dijk took third on the podium to mark a successful day for Trek-Segafredo.

More to follow...

