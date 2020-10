Cycling

Lizzie Deignan on her 'first big win' for Trek and 'racing on instinct'

Lizzie Deignan speaks after her nailbiting win in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege Classic. The British cyclist launched a solo break, which says wasn't the plan but is a result of her Trek team giving riders flexibility in their race strategy.

00:01:41, 50 views, an hour ago