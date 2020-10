Cycling

Chris Froome - 'I'm feeling good, my role today is to support Michal Kwiatkowski'

Chris Froome talks to Eurosport ahead of Liege-Bastogne-Liege and says he's feeling in good shape as he gears up for the Vuelta. The four-time Tour de France champ revealed that his role for Ineos in the Monument will be to primarily support Michal Kwiatkowski.

