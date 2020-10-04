Julian Alaphilippe back in the peloton - sort of

Well, he was after the crash, then he went for a bike change, and then another one, then changed his shoes, and now he's not far off.

The Frenchman finished second here in 2015, but hasn't had much success since. The last Frenchman to win LBL was Bernard Hinault in 1980.

As the route passes Spa-Francorchamps motor racing circuit, while we're here, the last Frenchman to win at Spa was Alain Prost in 1987 - unless you class Monegasque Charles Leclerc, who won there in 2019, as a Frenchman.

Another crash at 80km

It's a downhill right hand hairpin, with some parts of the road still damp, a small group of riders flew towards the roadside barrier - the same style Chloe Dygert came a cropper on last week, and a pileup formed with Arkea Samsic's Warren Barguil, Movistar's Matteo Jorgenson, and Julian Alaphilippe who is now back on his bike.

An extra Tour de France stage

With the way the calendar has fallen this year with today's race overlapping with day two of the Giro d'Italia, (which you can find here with Tom Owen, if you wish) many of the Tour de France squads are here at LBL, which makes it almost like an extra Tour de France stage, and it promises to be just as exciting.

World Champion Julian Alaphilippe is here for his first outing donning the rainbow stripes, as is 2018 LBL winner Bob Jungles, Primoz Roglic, Tom Dumoulin.

With so many big hitters in the race, it could really be anyone's for the taking - given how the Tour de France ended. However, now Van Avermaet is out, watch out for Alpecin-Fenix's Mathieu van der Poel, and Bora-Hansgrohe's Max Schachmann.

Time to climb

The remaining 173 riders begin to climb as the roads dry out. The breakaway lead reduces to 2:00". The climb winds up a narrow country lane (to give a British equivalent) through the forest in Belgium's beautiful vast Ardennes region.

Van Avermaet, Yates, abandones after crash at 97km

The spring classics legends and a favourite for this race, Greg Van Avermaet is down after a crash with 97km to go, as is Mitchelton Scott's Adam Yates.

Bora-Hansgrohe rider Jay McCarthy, towards the back at the peloton, hit some road furniture in the middle, which most of the peloton fanned around, taking himself, Van Avermaet and Adam Yates down. Both look in pain as team cars and medical assistance comes to the rescue. Van Avermaet and Yates have now abandoned, presumably McCarthy too.

Birthday boy

Team Total Direct Energie’s Julien Simon turns 35 today. Birthday waffles?

Spring classics in the autumn

We have got used to that by now, I think, with 2020 being a little bit disastrous. But, at least the races are still on, and it's not the first time it's been held in autumn. Plus, let's be honest, the weather would probably still be the same in April - a bit damp and grey - though the road looks to be drying out now.

Now on the 106th edition, LBL is the oldest of cycling's five monuments, with the first race starting in 1892. Given it features the best of Belgium's Ardennes region, and starts and finishes in the home of the original waffles and beer, it's no surprise more than half of the 106 winners of this race are Belgian.

Who's in the break?

Inigo Elosegui (Movistar Team), Kobe Goossens (Lotto-Soudal), Michael Schar (CCC Team), Kenny Molly, Mathijs Paasschens (Bingoal WB), Omer Goldstein (Israel Start-Up Nation), Valentin Ferron, Paul Ourselin (Total Direct Energie) and Gino Mader (NTT Pro Cycling).

The peloton are slowly closing in as the gap decreases to 3:54" with 115km to go.

Here's a fun fact: While Israel Start-up Nation’s Guy Niv became the first Israeli to ride in the Tour De France, Omer Goldstein repeats a similar feat becoming the first Israeli in the 106th edition of today's race.

Lizzie Deignan wins her first LBL

The Brit edged out Mitchelton-Scott’s Grace Brown, with fellow Trek Segafredo rider Ellen van Dijk rounding off the podium.

What's happened so far?

A breakaway settled early on, 5:45” at the top of the first of the 11 climbs - Côte de la Roche-en-Ardenne at 73km. Now, with 125km to go, the riders have reached Bastogne and are heading home for Liege, with 10 more climbs to go.

Today's profile

257km with 11 climbs, the final one being the panache of the day up the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons. It's 1.3km long with an 11% incline, 12km from the finish in Liege.

Greetings

Welcome to the live coverage of the men's elite race in the oldest of cycling's five monuments - Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

