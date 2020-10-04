Four of the biggest names in cycling in 2020 battled it out for the win as Liege-Bastogne-Liege came down to the most dramatic of finishes.

Julian Alaphilippe thought he'd won it as he crossed the line with his arms raised, but the Frenchman didn't see Primoz Roglic coming up on his inside to snatch victory by the finest of margins.

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Van Avermaet and McCarthy taken to hospital after head-on crash with road sign 2 HOURS AGO

World Champion Alaphilippe was subsequently relegated to fifth by the commissaires in any case after cutting across the line of Marc Hirschi during the sprint in a move that took both Hirschi and Tadej Pogacar out of contention.

But the dramatic shot on the line will live long in the memory as Roglic took not only a stunning victory, but his first win at one of cycling's five monuments.

"It was an amateur mistake," Eurosport and GCN presenter Dan Lloyd said. "You should never raise your arms before the finish line. I might expect that of a youngster like Hirschi, but not the World Champion!"

While fans may wince at Alaphilippe's loss, some can rejoice as Roglic's Tour de France heartbreak is somewhat redeemed by ticking off his first monument victory on his wish list.

The exhausted looking Slovenian said: "It was just unbelievable, it was so close just never stopped believing and kept pushing to the last centimetre and I'm super happy that I managed to win.

"It’s just incredible feeling because it was really a long period for me away from home and I'm super super happy and proud of the whole team and everyone. I finally I managed to win something.

"It was actually the first time I did the oldest race in the whole calendar and it was on my wish list to win a monument."

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Did Brown just announce herself as Van Vleuten’s successor? 3 HOURS AGO