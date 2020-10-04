A disastrous collision with an unmarked road sign led to three of the leading contenders crash out of Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday.
Greg van Avermaet and Jay McCarthy were seen on the ground after the incident, which saw the peloton ride straight into the road furniture during the one-day classic.
Yates was not seen in the television images, but organisers later confirmed that the British rider had been forced to abandon the race.
'That's nasty!' Head-on crash with road sign takes out riders in Liege-Bastogne-Liege
"That's a proper danger point and it wasn't flagged," exclaimed an appalled Carlton Kirby on commentary.
"Of course it should have been," added Dan Lloyd. "You can't see anything in a bunch. If you're shorter you're completely blind and completely reliant on somebody flagging it up... but it shouldn't be the sole responsibility of the riders to flag things up like that. "