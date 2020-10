Cycling

Liege-Bastogne-Liege finish: Julian Alaphilippe celebrates early; Primoz Roglic snatches win

Watch the dramatic conclusion to Liege-Bastogne-Liege as Julian Alaphilippe celebrates and Primoz Roglic dips to take extraordinary win. The French world champion was subsequently relegated to fifth for dangerous cycling in the sprint.

