Cycling

'That's nasty!' Head-on crash with road sign takes out riders in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Greg Van Avermaet, Adam Yates and Jay McCarthy all crashed out of Liege-Bastogne-Liege on Sunday after a nasty crash involving road furniture. The incident took out three of the bigger contenders in the Monument, with the Team CCC and Bora-Hansgrohe riders taken to hospital to treat their injuries.

