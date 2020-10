Cycling

Watch Lizzie Deignan's winning moment as Liege-Bastogne-Liege serves up another classic

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) edged out Australian rider Grace Brown (Mitchelton-Scott) to win the Liege-Bastogne-Liege - one of the most famous one-day races in cycling.

00:02:01, 167 views, an hour ago