Julian Alaphilippe says it is his "big goal" to win Liege-Bastogne-Liege this year after he was pipped to the line by Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) in the 2020 edition when he celebrated too early.

The Deceuninck Quick-Step rider was due to be declassified to fifth anyway for deviating in the sprint, nearly taking out a host of rivals.

The world champion now says his objective is to secure top spot in the 107th edition of the race on Sunday and make up for last year's race.

“The big goal has always been Liege-Bastogne-Liege, a race that is close to my heart,” Alaphilippe told reporters.

"After the Tour of Flanders [last year] I was tired, I took a rest and then completed a good training block. I didn’t do any altitude training, but I did a lot of long training sessions with a lot of short slopes.

Alaphilippe says Roglic is the man he will have to "keep an eye on" again this year.

“For me, he is now the man to beat, the big favourite,” the 28-year-old said.

"He won last year and is now also very strong. His attack on the Mur de Huy was punishing and Roglic was also impressive in the Tour of the Basque Country.

"We should definitely keep an eye on him, although he’s not alone. In any case, I am happy with my fitness and I look forward to Sunday."

