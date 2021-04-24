Ineos Grenadiers rider Tom Pidcock will miss Liege-Bastogne-Liege after initially being put forward for the event.

Pidcock took second at the Amstel Gold Race but crashed in La Fleche Wallonne on Wednesday, and he has elected to miss out on the event to recover.

Ineos Grenadiers said on Twitter: "Bad news for fans - he will now miss #LBL, as he's still feeling the effects of his crash at Fleche on Wednesday. Good news - he's resting up, and will be ready for his first MTB race of the season in Switzerland next weekend.”

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Roglic & Alaphilippe set to lock horns again at La Doyenne but don’t count out Pidcock YESTERDAY AT 23:23

Eddie Dunbar will now be included as his replacement for the race on Sunday, joining Richard Carapaz, Tao Geoghegan Hart, Michal Golas, Michał Kwiatkowski, Luke Rowe and Adam Yates.

The upset for Pidcock is a rare disappointment in an impressive season that has seen him claim third at Kuurne - Bruxelles - Kuurne, and then fifth in Strade Bianche.

He improved his record with a win at De Brabantse Pijl before heading to the Amstel Gold Race.

'Oh that's a shame' - Tom PIdcock involved in crash at Fleche Wallonne

Flèche Wallonne Fleche Wallonne 2021 LIVE - Pidcock, Alaphilippe, Roglic in action 20/04/2021 AT 21:00