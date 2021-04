Cycling

Liege – Bastogne – Liege 2021 - Julian Alaphilippe has 'no regrets' after Tadej Pogacar snatches win

Tadej Pogačar (UAE Team Emirates) leapt past Julian Alaphilippe (Deceuninck–QuickStep) on the line to secure his first Monument victory at Liege – Bastogne – Liege. The Tour de France champion threw his bike at the line to pip the Frenchman, who relived his heartbreak after being denied by Primoz Roglic in Liege in 2020 before being disqualified.

00:02:11, an hour ago