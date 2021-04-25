Watch live and ad-free coverage on the Eurosport app and eurosport.co.uk from 12:25 BST on Sunday, or stay tuned for comments from Felix Lowe

Remember 2020's epic finale?

Tokyo 2020 Froome: I don't deserve to go to the Tokyo Olympics 18 HOURS AGO

Julian Alaphilippe thought he'd won it as he crossed the line with his arms raised, but the Frenchman didn't see Primoz Roglic coming up on his inside to snatch victory by the finest of margins.

World champion Alaphilippe was subsequently relegated to fifth by the commissaires in any case after cutting across the line of Marc Hirschi during the sprint in a move that took both Hirschi and Tadej Pogacar out of contention.

Is this the best finish in Monument history? Watch Roglic's famous win and Alaphilippe's howler

Froome on the up

Chris Froome was pleased to be at the heart of the action on the penultimate stage of the Tour of the Alps on Thursday.

The British star was part of 11 riders on the Passo Castrin to hint at a return to something like his best form.

Speaking after the stage he reflected on his progress, saying: "I think this was the first time I have been in a breakaway since the Giro d’Italia of 2018.

I really enjoyed being up there today, testing the legs a bit. Especially as the break went away on a quite hard section after a bunch of attacks.

"It was a shame that we never got much of a gap, but it was still a good experience to be up there again. I can feel that the condition is slowly improving and I’m pretty happy with how the legs are feeling."

Ketones: Is it rocket fuel?

Ketones: Is it rocket fuel?

Can ketone esters help fuel elite riders to victory? Is this new legal food supplement the next big advance in sports nutrition? This documentary delves deep into the theory and research surrounding the mystery of the newest super supplement, ketone esters, to find out if they do improve performance. You can stream this and more of the best cycling stories in the world exclusively on GCN+.

How to watch Liege – Bastogne – Liege

Liege – Bastogne – Liege 2021 is live on Eurosport.

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Alaphilippe: Winning Liege-Bastogne-Liege 'big goal' 21 HOURS AGO