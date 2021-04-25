Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was disqualified from Liege – Bastogne – Liege after adopting the controversial super-tuck position.

The Ecuadorian was out in front after attacking with 21 kilometres remaining in Sunday's race and quickly established a lead.

However, the UCI ruled that his charge was aided by illegal means, with Carapaz spotted perching on his top tube as he handled a descent. The super-tuck was outlawed in April as the UCI moved to address safety in the sport.

The jury report from Liege claimed Carapaz had been sanctioned for "use of a non conforming position" and also docked him 25 UCI World Ranking points.

The super-tuck has proved a contentious topic, with some riders questioning why the sport’s governing body are getting bogged down by a small issue rather than improving safety as a whole.

Ultimately, the disqualification was not costly. Carapaz was swallowed up by the front group long before the finish as the race went to a five-way sprint.

