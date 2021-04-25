Richard Carapaz (Ineos Grenadiers) was disqualified from Liege – Bastogne – Liege after adopting the controversial super-tuck position.
The Ecuadorian was out in front after attacking with 21 kilometres remaining in Sunday's race and quickly established a lead.
However, the UCI ruled that his charge was aided by illegal means, with Carapaz spotted perching on his top tube as he handled a descent. The super-tuck was outlawed in April as the UCI moved to address safety in the sport.
Liège - Bastogne - Liège
Opinion: Ineos delivering on promise to reinvent themselves as entertainers
The jury report from Liege claimed Carapaz had been sanctioned for "use of a non conforming position" and also docked him 25 UCI World Ranking points.
- Van der Breggen stars as super-domestique as SD Worx show team tactics work
- 'Biggest win of her life' - Vollering triumphs at Liege–Bastogne–Liege
Highlights: Pogacar claims Liege-Bastogne-Liege ahead of Alaphilippe
The super-tuck has proved a contentious topic, with some riders questioning why the sport’s governing body are getting bogged down by a small issue rather than improving safety as a whole.
Ultimately, the disqualification was not costly. Carapaz was swallowed up by the front group long before the finish as the race went to a five-way sprint.
Tadej Pogacar pulled out of Julian Alaphilippe’s slipstream to win the day, although Ineos won praise from Eurosport cycling expert Tom Owen for playing a key role in an exciting day of racing.
Ketones: Is it rocket fuel?
Can ketone esters help fuel elite riders to victory? Is this new legal food supplement the next big advance in sports nutrition? This documentary delves deep into the theory and research surrounding the mystery of the newest super supplement, ketone esters, to find out if they do improve performance. You can stream this and more of the best cycling stories in the world exclusively on GCN+.
Ketones: Is it rocket fuel?
Liège - Bastogne - Liège
Roglic & Alaphilippe set to lock horns again at La Doyenne but don’t count out Pidcock
Giro d'Italia
Nibali unlikely to start Il Giro, but was this his final chance to win a third maglia rosa?