Demi Vollering clinched a stunning victory at Liege–Bastogne–Liege 2021 in what was a supreme team performance from SD Worx.

Anna van der Breggen was the perfect team-mate as she expertly led Vollering to the point where she could kick on and storm through the line in first place.

Annemiek van Vleuten finished in second place for Movistar, while Trek-Segafredo's Elisa Longo Borghini had to settle for third place.

Van der Breggen, who drifted off after putting Vollering in place to grab the victory, ended up in fifth place and able to celebrate as she watched her team-mate prevail.

"Phenomenal. That's the biggest win of her life! She celebrates an exceptional team performance," came the roar from the Eurosport commentary booth.

More to follow...

