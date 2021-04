Cycling

Liege – Bastogne – Liege 2021: ‘We were on point’ – Tadej Pogacar on denying Julian Alaphilippe

The Tour de France champion launched a perfectly-timed sprint to deny Alaphilippe, who was forced to endure another disappointing day at Liege – Bastogne – Liege. Pogacar, perhaps the world’s strongest stage racer, showcased that he had more strings to his bow than just GC battles.

00:02:54, an hour ago