A very strong group, including Marianne Vos, Ellen van Dijk and Lizzie Deignan, eventually formed the break of the day, climbing the Côte de la Vacquée with almost a minute’s lead. Mitchelton-Scott had missed out on the action, but Grace Brown put in a strong ride to bridge across from the peloton, making it nine out front.

As the group took on the Côte de la Redoute with 30km to go, Deignan moved to the front and attacked her breakaway companions. The 31-year-old Brit allowed herself one look back before disappearing up the slope. The eight riders behind were careful not to give her too much time, but Deignan had stretched her gap to 55 seconds within 10km.

Deignan extended her lead to 2'20" over the peloton with 20km left, but Brown attacked from the chase and reduced her gap to 40 seconds ahead of the last climb of the Côte de la Roche-aux-Faucons.

Brown’s deficit was down to 33 seconds as Deignan began her long descent to the finish. The Australian’s time trial credentials shone through as she ate into the gap, bringing it to as little as ten seconds with 3km to go, but Deignan held on for victory in an outstanding race.

