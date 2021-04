Cycling

Liege–Bastogne–Liege cycling 2021 - 'Amazing, awesome' - Emotional Demi Vollering on huge win

SD Worx's Demi Vollering sealed a quite brilliant triumph for the 'biggest win of her life' at Liege–Bastogne–Liege 2021. Anna van der Breggen led her team-mate into the final sprint in quite exceptional fashion, and Vollering pounced to repay her efforts in style with an inspired victory in a dramatic finale.

00:01:46, 43 minutes ago