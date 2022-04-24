A stunning performance from Annemiek van Vleuten (WorldTeam Movistar Team) saw her win Liege-Bastogne-Liege for the second time in her career.

Australia’s Grace Brown (WorldTeam FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope) had led initially when she broke away by herself.

However with about 14km to go Van Vleuten made her move and attacked Brown, first reaching and then pulling away to go on her own.

Brown ended up in a group with Marta Cavalli, Elisa Longo Borghini, Demi Vollering and Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio.

Despite the formidable ability within the chasing pack Van Vleuten maintained her distance and In the final stretches the 39-year-old started to slowly increase the time gap.

Brown came in to take second after getting the leadout from Cavalli.

