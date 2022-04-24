Julian Alaphilippe (Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl) was taken to hospital after crashing into a tree at Liege-Bastogne-Liege.

The Frenchman, who had made no secret of targeting the Ardennes classics, went down in a big pile-up with 60km remaining of the Belgian Monument. Britain's Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) and Romain Bardet (Team DSM) were among the dozen or so riders to hit the deck.

Ad

He was left in a ditch, with rival Bardet so alarmed at his compatriot’s flight that he clambered down to check on him.

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Evenepoel soars to sensational win after nasty Alaphilippe crash AN HOUR AGO

“There are riders all over the road,” said Rob Hatch on Eurosport commentary.

“We have riders everywhere and this is an absolute disaster.

“This is one of the worst things we’ve seen in recent weeks in bike racing, this is an absolutely horrible crash.”

It was reported on French television that Alaphilippe was conscious when he was treated in the ambulance, while VeloNews later reported that he was "stable and undergoing checks in hospital".

- - -

Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling

Liège - Bastogne - Liège Liege-Bastogne-Liege 2022 LIVE: Alaphilippe crashes out, Evenepoel wins 2 HOURS AGO