Cycling

Romain Bardet sacrifices own chances to help distressed Julian Alaphilippe in Liege-Bastogne-Liege

The first person on the scene after Julian Alaphilippe’s horror tumble at Liege-Bastogne-Liege was a rider from another team: Team DSM’s Romain Bardet. Rather than set off in pursuit of the fast-disappearing peloton, Bardet went down to check on Alaphilippe’s condition in a brilliant moment of sportsmanship. Alaphilippe was later confirmed to have suffered two broken ribs and a collapsed lung.

00:00:16, an hour ago