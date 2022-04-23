Tadej Pogacar has withdrawn from Liege-Bastogne-Liege following the death of his partner’s mother.

On Thursday, Pogacar’s fiancee Urska Zigart revealed her mother had died - and it was understood that the two-time Tour de France winner had returned to Slovenia to be with her.

And on Saturday, the defending champion and race favourite confirmed he would not be on the start line in Belgium.

“Sadly I won't be at the start of Liege-Bastogne-Liege tomorrow,” Pogacar wrote on Twitter.

“It's been a tough few days but I'd like to thank everybody for their understanding.

“A special thank you to UAE Team Emirates & especially to Mauro Gianetti and team president Matar for their support in this situation."

UAE Team Emirates confirmed Pogacar’s place in the team would be taken by Brandon McNulty.

While McNulty will take Pogacar’s place, it is likely that Marc Hirschi will be UAE Team Emirates’ leader in the race.

With Pogacar out of the race, Wout van Aert has assumed favouritism for La Doyenne.

