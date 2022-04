Cycling

'Winning has become harder' - Annemiek Van Vleuten hails strength of women's tour

Liege-Bastogne-Liege winner Annemiek van Vleuten hailed the strength of the women's tour after her victory. Van Vleuten said that the tour is getting harder and harder and the wins are tougher. Eurosport, GCN & discovery+ are proud to be the home of women’s cycling.

00:02:41, an hour ago