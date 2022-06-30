Cycling

‘Lighter, faster!’ – Bradley Wiggins backs Filippo Ganna to win time trial on new Pinarello

Filippo Ganna begins Friday’s Stage 1 13.2km time trial around Copenhagen as the favourite, that is according to 2012 Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins. “Ganna will start as favourite and his record shows why: his win rate in his last 15 time trials is just under 75%,” added Wiggins. Each and every stage of the Tour de France will be broadcast in its entirety on Eurosport, discovery+ and GCN+

00:02:50, 5 hours ago