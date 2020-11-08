Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) has won the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta for the second year in a row after successfully defending her lead against Lorena Wiebes in the final stage (Team Sunweb).

The German champion sprinted for bonus seconds at the eight intermediate sprints on Sunday to claim the overall victory.

Vuelta a España Bennett hunts for triple crown - 'I've won in Rome, I've won in Paris, I really want this one' AN HOUR AGO

Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) attacked to move into second place overall, but was brought back to tee up a dramatic final sprint.

Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) reacted quickly to Wiebes' fast start and went past the Dutch sprinter to win the final stage right on the line.

Wiebes, who won stage one, ended up finishing in third place overall as Marta Bastianelli (Alé BTC Ljubljana) rounded out the stage podium.

Vuelta a España La Vuelta 2020 Stage 18 - The finale LIVE 3 HOURS AGO