Lisa Brennauer of Ceratizit-WNT won the 9.3km time trial to take Stage 2 of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta on Saturday.

Victory in the race against the clock for Brennauer gives her a 10-second lead in the general classification ahead of the final stage criterium in Madrid.

Speaking after her win the German said:

“It was very difficult. There was a strong wind, often a headwind, so you also had to push in the downhills, and it also started to rain a little bit.

“The roads were wet, and I had to go safe out of the corners and probably lost some seconds here and there. But I went fast where I could, and I am so happy with this victory. I didn’t know it was that close, so I’m happy I pushed all the way to the line.

“Of course I want to win, and now I have the opportunity. My team and I will work on a good strategy for tomorrow. I know the race well, and we have defended the jersey last year, so I will try my best to take some seconds tomorrow, and then we have to see. There is some pressure, but not in a bad way.”

General Classification

1. Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro: 2:12:51

2. Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women: 0:00:10

3. Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women: 0:00:13

4. Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women: 0:00:17

5. Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team Sunweb Women: 0:00:18

6. Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women: 0:00:23

7. Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women: 0:00:27

8. Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products-Birk Sport: 0:00:30

9. Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-Sram Racing: 0:00:33

10. Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana: 0:00:35

What happened in stage one?

Lorena Wiebes produced a strong uphill sprint to win the opening stage of the Ceratizit Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta.

The Team Sunweb rider held off challenges of Elisa Balsamo (Valcar-Travel & Service) and Lisa Brennauer (Ceratizit-WNT) to take the win and move into the overall lead of the three-day race.

Weibes will look to defend the jersey in Saturday's 9.3km time trial before the peloton take on a final stage around a circuit in Madrid.

Speaking after her win Wiebes said: "The team did an amazing job to keep me out of the wind. It was a really hard finale and I’m happy that I could finish it off in a good way with the win."

Victory in the season-ending race is the biggest of Wiebes' season, as the 21-year-old continues to develop an impressive palmares. The Dutch rider enjoyed a spectacular breakthrough season in 2019, winning the National Championships, the Ride London Classique and stages on both the Boels Tour and the Tour de Yorkshire.

Friday's opening stage of the Madrid Challenge saw brief disruption as a breakaway leader and the chasing peloton were sent the wrong way by race organisers with just over 40km remaining.

