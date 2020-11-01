Lizzie Deignan and Elisa Longo Borghini have extended their deals with Trek-Segafredo, the team have announced.

Deignan had planned to retire at the conclusion of the 2020 season, but, following some stellar additions to her palmares post-lockdown – including wins at Course by Le Tour de France and Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the 31-year-old has committed to a further two years to the team she joined in 2019.

"It was a really easy decision for me to sign with Trek-Segafredo,” said Deignan.

“I found myself to be really happy in the team, very comfortable. Professionally and personally, I think it's the best place for me to thrive and be the best athlete I can be. I have great team-mates, great directors, and great staff. I couldn't really ask for more. I know I'm very lucky to be in the position to re-sign with the team.

I had always envisioned retiring after the 2020 Olympic Games, but I think the fact that I'm enjoying my job so much and experiencing such an enjoyable team environment means that I feel motivated to continue further and not just draw a line on my career next year. I don't see a reason to stop when everything is going so well.

Longo Borghini, who won the Italian road race on Saturday to add to her time trial crown from August, also joined the American team at its inception in 2019, follows Deignan in extending for a further two years.

"I'm happy to have extended my contract with Trek-Segafredo," said Longo Borghini.

“The team started last year, and I felt immediately that this could be a place where I can do my job in the best way possible. My ambitions next year will be for sure the Olympic Games and the Classics.”

