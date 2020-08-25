Lizzie Deignan leads home British one-two at GP de Plouay

Lizzie Deignan
Image credit: Getty Images
Britain’s Lizzie Deignan starred again at GP de Plouay as Annemiek van Vleuten faltered in the French rain.
Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) claimed a third GP de Plouay title as she led home fellow Brit Lizzie Banks (Paule Ka) on a sodden course in France.
Lizzie Deignan wins third GP de Plouay title
A front group of three became two when Jip van den Bos (Boels – Dolmans) crashed on a descent with 32 kilometres remaining, leaving Deignan and Banks to build a lead.
The pair worked together to stay clear and profited from an incohesive chase group featuring Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott).
They finished over a minute ahead as the chasers were swallowed up, with Chiara Consonni (Valcar–Travel & Service) edging a bunch sprint for third.
Deignan also won the race in 2015 and 2017.
Lizzie Deignan wins third GP de Plouay title
00:04:14