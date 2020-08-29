Lizzie Deignan hopes to take advantage of ‘home advantage’ during the seventh edition of La Course on Sunday.

Three of the previous four winners of the race - Marianne Vos (2014, 2019), Chloé Hosking (2016) and Annemiek van Vleuten (2017, 2018) - will line up on the start line but Anna van der Breggen, the winner in 2015, is absent.

The course is considered to favour punchers but 2019 winner Vos feels that the course does not suit a specific type of rider.

“The course does not seem to be made for a specific type of rider. It’s not for the sprinters, it’s not for the climbers, it gives possibilities for a breakaway, it gives possibilities even for a sprinter if she survives but also the stronger climbers or classics riders can make a difference,” Vos told the La Course website.

The course finishes in Promenade des Anglais and takes in two ascents of the category three Côte de Rimiez, and British rider Deignan, hopes to take advantage of ‘home’ knowledge of the circuit.

“It’s kind of a home race. It’s just down the road and I’ve ridden these roads a lot,” said Deignan, who is in form having taken victory in GP de Plouay this week.

I think it’s actually a good course, a good racing course. this year was an easy year for A.S.O. to back out from having a woman’s race and I’m pleased that there’s still a woman's race.

Deignan, based in Monaco, crashed at the European Championships this week, but comes into the race as one of the favourites that also contains Van Vleuten, who took a thrilling win in the women's road race at the European Championships, and Vos, both aiming to win a third La Course.

Race director Jean-Marc Marino told the official La Course website that tactics will be key to securing victory.

“You can expect a surprise because there are a lot of up and coming young riders who will be less closely watched than the favourites. They can sneak their way into victory. Of course we can have a solo win by Annemiek van Vleuten, and Marianne Vos, who climbs well, can win a sprint finish. Or Lizzie Deignan, who just won in Plouay and has a strong finish,” he said.

WHERE CAN I WATCH LA COURSE?

La Course will be broadcast live in full on Eurosport and with a live stream online on the Eurosport Player.

WHICH TEAMS ARE COMPETING?

