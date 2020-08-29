Lizzie Deignan timed her move to perfection to power past Marianne Vos to win the seventh edition of La Course, a 96-km two-lap circuit that started and finished in Nice, following a thrilling sprint finish on Saturday.

A lead group of Vos (CCC - LIV), Deignan (Trek-Segafredo), Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo), Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Canyon-Sram Racing), and Demi Vollering (Parkhotel Valkenburg) emerged during the second ascent of the category 3 Côte de Rimiez and they stayed together all the way into Nice.

A series of attacks and counter-attacks ensued in the last 3km, but could not separate the riders - leaving it to Deignan and Vos to battle it out, and it was the British rider who won it by the smallest of margins.

Deignan, who lives in Monaco, said ahead of the race she had hoped to take advantage of ‘home’ knowledge of the circuit, and so it proved, timing her move to perfection – with a some help from Trek-Segafredo team-mate Longo Borghini - to add to an already impressive parcours. Longo Borghini drew out Vos in the final sprint, forcing the two-time winner to go early, and thus allowing Deignan to power through in a time of 02:22:51. Vollering finished third.

“It was just a relief that I won it," said Deignan after the race.

What a performance from Trek-Segafredo today, every single rider played their part, then me and Elisa only had to wait for the finale and she did the perfect job, forcing Marianne to sprint early and I took advantage of that.

