Lizzie Deignan wins third GP de Plouay title

Lizzie Deignan (Trek-Segafredo) claimed a third GP de Plouay title as she led home fellow Brit Lizzie Banks (Paule Ka) on a sodden course in France.
Stefan Kung dominated the elite men's time trial at the European Championships as he won by 17 seconds from Remi Cavagna.
Anna van der Breggen beat reigning champion Ellen van Dijk to win the women's individual time trial at the European Championships.
Watch the thrilling finish as Arnaud Demare triumphs in the French National Championships road race.
Luis Leon Sanchez wins the Spanish National Championships road race.
Bradley Wiggins reacts to the shock Ineos team selection for the Tour de France and says Dave Brailsford manages like Sir Alex Ferguson.
Watch Mavi Garcia clinch victory at the women's Spanish National Championships road race.
Remi Cavagna wins the National French Championships time trial with a "superb performance".