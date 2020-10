Cycling

Lizzy Banks: 'Paule Ka threw us a lifeline; it’s been ripped away.'

Lizzy Banks has spoken to Orla Chennaoui after the sponsors who rescued cycling team Equipe Paule Ka during the Covid-19 pandemic failed to meet their payments. The British cyclist, who won the longest stage of this year's Giro Rosa, spoke in great detail about the issue.

