Cycling

De Backer - lockdown could have mental effect on riders

Chris Froome (Mitte), Egan Bernal (2. v. l.) oder Geraint Thomas (r., Gelbes Trikot)? Wer Ineos-Kapitän bei der Tour de France 2020 sein wird, ist nach wie vor offen

Image credit: Getty Images

ByEurosport UK
2 hours ago | Updated an hour ago

B&B Hotels-Vital Concept rider Bert De Backer says lockdown could still have an impact on the cycling season once it starts up again, due to the effects on riders' mental health.

The Belgian joined his current French ProTeam at the start of 2018 after spending five seasons at WorldTour level with Team Sunweb, and the four previous seasons with them at Pro Continental level,

And while he believes riders will return ready to go, De Backer remains unsure about the long-term effects of lockdown as many riders have found themselves unable to ride outside due to government sanctions.

"As riders, we're not used to being in the same situation for five weeks," De Backer told Sporza.be on Sunday. "Finishing five weeks of training rides on the same roads, and without a real goal, was something completely new and not always easy.

"I often wondered if I was doing the right thing. I trained 20 hours a week, but was riding aimlessly," De Backer said.

"If and when we resume competition, I think everyone will be in top condition," he continued. "But the question is, how mentally stressful has this period been for riders? That could have an impact on the rest of the season.

