'Look after yourself' - How Jumbo-Visma gave Christophe Laporte freedom to win Stage 19

Frenchman Christophe Laporte ended the host nation’s long wait for a win with an opportunistic surge at the end of Stage 19 to ride to glory in Cahors. And Dan Lloyd revealed the reason behind that success on the latest episode of the Breakaway: the team were no longer under pressure.

00:01:11, an hour ago