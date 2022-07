Cycling

'Madness!' - The Tour de France is returning to the cobbles in 2022…

The Tour de France returns to the cobbles for the first time since 2018. Of the 11 sectors that feature on Stage 5, one in particular has been the subject of concern among riders and team staff. Sector 10, the second to be tackled, travels downhill and will see riders reach speeds of over 60kph. Will all of the favourites make it to the Porte du Hainaut finish in one piece?

00:03:54, 3 hours ago