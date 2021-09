Cycling

Madrid challenge - 'Another outstanding performance!' - Annemiek van Vleuten powers to impressive victory

Watch the finish to Stage 3 of the Madrid Challenge by La Vuelta as Annemiek van Vleuten put in a hugely impressive performance to win the stage. On top of that she also moved into the race lead with just one stage to go. You can watch on the Eurosport App and eurosport.co.uk. Download the Eurosport app now for iOS and Android.

00:00:34, 29 minutes ago